Coronavirus - South Africa: Covid-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (26 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
A total of 23 349 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 5 683 new cases, which represents a 24.3% positivity rate. A further 243 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 70 018 to date.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh