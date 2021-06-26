RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (25 June 2021)

COVID-19 UPDATE: A total of 73,709 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 18,762 new cases, which represents a 25.5% positivity rate. A further 215 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 59,621 to date. Read more: https://www.nicd.ac.za/latest-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-south-africa-25-june-2021/ .

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
