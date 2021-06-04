Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (03 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
A total of 43 776 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 5 361 new cases, which represents a 12.2 positivity rate. A further 54 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 56 765 to date. Read more here http://ow.ly/3JI150F2tUs .
