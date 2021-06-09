Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (08 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
A total of 32 225 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 4 209 new cases, which represents a 13.1% positivity rate. A further 120 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57 183 to date.
