RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (19 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

A total of 40 355 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3 522 new cases, which represents a 8.7% positivity rate. A further 167 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 55 507 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/iVUi50EQHob .

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

Recommended articles

Media files

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation