Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (19 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
A total of 40 355 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3 522 new cases, which represents a 8.7% positivity rate. A further 167 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 55 507 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/iVUi50EQHob .
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh