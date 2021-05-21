RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (20 May 2021)

A total of 39 612 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3 641 new cases, which represents a 9.2% positivity rate. A further 61 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 55 568 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/nHku50ERHjo .

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
