RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (23 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

A total of 29 355 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 2 894 new cases, which represents a 9.9% positivity rate. A further 30 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 55 802 to date. Read more here http://ow.ly/OWeP50ETlw9 .

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

Recommended articles

Media files

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]