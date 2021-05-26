Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (25 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
A total of 28 026 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3 084 new cases, which represents a 11% positivity rate. A further 102 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 55 976 to date. Read more here: http://ow.ly/M5UT50EVfXq .
