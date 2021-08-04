RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (04 August 2021)

As of today, the cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 484 009 with 13 263 new cases reported. Today 423 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 73 415 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 258 603 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.

Tests conducted: 15 031 457 Positive cases: 2 484 009 Recoveries: 2 258 603 Deaths: 73 415 New cases: 13 263

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

