Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (08 August 2021)

The cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 533 466 with 10 008 new cases reported. Today 190 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 74 813 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 297 974 with a recovery rate of 90,7%.

Tests Conducted: 15,257,317 Positive Cases: 2,533,466 Recoveries: 2,297,974 Deaths: 74,813 New Cases: 10,008

