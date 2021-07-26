Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (25 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
As of 25 July the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 2 377 823 with 9 718 new cases reported. 287deaths have been reported bringing the total to 69 775 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 158 183 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh