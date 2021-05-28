Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (27 May 2021)

Vaccination Rollout:The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 348 436.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 1 649 977, with 4 424 new cases reported. 93 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 170 deaths. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 548 092 representing a recovery rate of 93, 8%.
