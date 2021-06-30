Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (29 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
We report 13,347 new #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa, which brings the total number o to 1,954,466. 226 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total to 60,264 to date. The number of recoveries is 1 739 976 with a recovery rate of 89,0%.
