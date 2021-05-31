Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (30 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
The cumulative number COVID-19 cases identified in SA on 30 May 2021 is 1 662 825, with 3 755 new cases reported. 76 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 439 deaths.The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 556 874 representing a recovery rate of 93, 6%.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
