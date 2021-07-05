RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (4 July 2021)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reported in South Africa is 2 062 896 with 16 585 new cases reported today. The number of new deaths reported is 333 and total number of deaths is 61 840. The number of recoveries is 1 808 082 with a recovery rate of 87.6%.

