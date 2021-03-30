Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update (29 March 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Tests conducted: 9,819,994 Positive cases identified: 1,545,979 Total recoveries: 1,472,645 Total deaths: 52,710 New cases: 548
Photo: Apo
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh