RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update (29 March 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests conducted: 9,819,994 Positive cases identified: 1,545,979 Total recoveries: 1,472,645 Total deaths: 52,710 New cases: 548

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health

Photo: Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

Recommended articles

Media files

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Republic of South Africa, Department of Health Photo: Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Gory accident on KNUST campus kills two students, three others injured

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband