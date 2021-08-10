RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: SA Records 6,787 New COVID-19 Cases

Authors:

APO Importer

South Africa has recorded 6 787 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2540222 since the outbreak.

South African Government
South African Government

“This increase represents a 21.7% positivity rate,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

Recommended articles

According to the National Department of Health, a further 199 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75 012 to date.

The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%).

Gauteng accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape 10%; Mpumalanga, Free State and Northern Cape 6% each; North West 5%, and Limpopo 2% of the new cases, with an increase of 241 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

“The total number of cases today is lower than (Sunday: 10, 008) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (11 264). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said.

A total of 15, 288, 559 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

According to the latest data, South Africa has administered 8621932 COVID-19 vaccines.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17