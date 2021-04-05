RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Sudan: Overall COVID-19 cases status as of 04-04-2021

Authors:

APO Importer

Total number of tests performed to date: 135545 New cases confirmed in the last 24 hours: 14 Cumulative number of cases confirmed to date: 10281 Total cases currently under follow up/active cases: 333 Number of cases that are severe in the IDU: 1 Number of cases that are in critical condition in the IDU: 0 Number of cases recovered: 9835 Number of new death in the last 24 hours: 0 Cumulative number of death: 113

Ministry of Health, Republic of South Sudan

Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of South Sudan.

Recommended articles

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]