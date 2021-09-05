Coronavirus: U.S. Donates 1,229,620 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines to Ghana

The United States has worked closely with Ghana since the start of the pandemic and has contributed over $30 million to support public health efforts and the COVID-19 response in Ghana. These funds are addressing the immediate and medium-term effects of COVID-19 on the health, agriculture, and education sectors, including the hard-hit private sector.

The 1,229,620 doses donated to Ghana by the United States through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) today are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to share the U.S. vaccine supply with the world. The United States has already donated and delivered more than 125 million doses to more than 80 countries and economies worldwide. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

The United States and USAID will continue to support Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, including future donations. USAID will also support vaccine preparedness efforts, including transport of vaccines to health facilities, detailed planning, and social and behavior change activities to encourage uptake of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

As President Biden said,

“From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.”

