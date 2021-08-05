Coronavirus: WHO Eritrea donated IT equipment worth 96,288 USD to Ministry of Health

The equipment will be used to strengthen district health systems for quality of care services urgently needed during this global corona virus pandemic.

“We would like to thank WHO for supporting the country to address the challenges in health systems strengthening”, said Dr Goitom Mebrahtu, director of health services at the Ministry of Health. “The equipment will play a crucial role in the satisfying shortage of IT equipment”, he noted.

Dr Goitom further pointed out that the Government of Eritrea is committed to improving quality of care towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and reducing preventable diseases.

He, however, called on health workers to ensure proper use of the equipment to save the lives saying, “I implore the health workers in the districts to use this equipment. Do not let the machines gather dust, they are meant to save lives and please use them for that.” He added that will help them to computerize the data.

The objective aligns with 3 WHO targets of reaching 3 billion people with service coverage within the Universal health coverage, reducing the impact of emergencies and improving primary health care.

Dr Goitom appreciated WHO’s support and partnership.

