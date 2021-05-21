RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (21 May 2021)

As of 21st May: we report 166 new cases out of 6,434 tests (2.6% positivity); 64 recoveries; 3,650 vaccinations and 1 new death (MHSRIP).

