Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (21 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
As of 21st May: we report 166 new cases out of 6,434 tests (2.6% positivity); 64 recoveries; 3,650 vaccinations and 1 new death (MHSRIP).
