Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (22 May 2021)

As of 22nd May, we report 186 new cases out of 7,594 tests (2.4% positivity); 83 recoveries; 4,891 vaccinations and sadly 1 new death (MHSRIP).
