RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (22 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

As of 22nd May, we report 186 new cases out of 7,594 tests (2.4% positivity); 83 recoveries; 4,891 vaccinations and sadly 1 new death (MHSRIP).

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Recommended articles

Media files

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]