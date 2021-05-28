Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (27 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
COVID-19 daily update,27th May: we report 320 new cases out of 6,988 tests (4.6% positivity); 82 recoveries and sadly 2 new deaths (MTSRIP).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
