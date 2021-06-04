RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (04 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

COVID-19 Daily Update as of 4th June: we report 988 new cases out of 10,923 tests (9% positivity); 194 recoveries and 9 new deaths (MTSRIP).

