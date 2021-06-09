RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (09 June 2021)

COVID-19 daily update, 9th June: we report 1,767 new cases out of 14,445 tests (12% positivity); 197 recoveries and 3 new deaths (MTSRIP).

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
