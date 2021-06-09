Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (09 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
COVID-19 daily update, 9th June: we report 1,767 new cases out of 14,445 tests (12% positivity); 197 recoveries and 3 new deaths (MTSRIP).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh