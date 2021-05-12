Coronavirus - Zambia COVID-19 statistics daily status update (11 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
COVID-19 daily update - 11th May: we report 40 new cases out of 5,697 tests (0.7% positivity), 38 recoveries, and 4,399 new vaccinations; with 1 new death (MHSRIP).
