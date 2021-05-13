Coronavirus - Zambia COVID-19 statistics daily status update (12 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
COVID-19 daily update - 12th May: we report 59 new cases out of 4,800 tests (1% positivity), 35 recoveries, and 5,058 new vaccinations; with 1 new death (MHSRIP).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
