Coronavirus - Zambia COVID-19 statistics daily status update (13 May 2021)

COVID-19 daily update - 13th May: we report 51 new cases out of 4,264 tests (1% positivity), 61 recoveries, and 4,514 new vaccinations; with 1 new death (MHSRIP).

