Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (14 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
As of 14th May, we report 94 new cases out of 4,940 tests (2% positivity), 64 recoveries, and 4,943 new vaccinations; no new deaths were recorded.
