RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (14 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

As of 14th May, we report 94 new cases out of 4,940 tests (2% positivity), 64 recoveries, and 4,943 new vaccinations; no new deaths were recorded.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Recommended articles

Media files

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed