Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (25 June 2021)

COVID-19 report, 25th June: 2,595 new cases out of 11,059 tests (23% positivity); 3,513 recoveries; 60 new deaths (MTSRIP); 697 Dose 2 AZ given. Catch full update here: https://bit.ly/3zX0ZqO .

