RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia COVID-19 statistics daily status update (4 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

COVID-19 daily update - 4th May: we report 82 new cases out of 4,998 tests (2% positivity), 36 recoveries, 6,044 new vaccinations and 1 death.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Recommended articles

Media files

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]