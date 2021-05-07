Coronavirus - Zambia COVID-19 statistics daily status update (6 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
COVID-19 daily update - 6th May: we report 97 new cases out of 4,765 tests (2% positivity), 66 recoveries, 5,029 new vaccinations and 1 death (MHSRIP).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh