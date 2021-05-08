Coronavirus - Zambia COVID-19 statistics daily status update (7 May 2021)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

As of 7th May, we report 58 new cases out of 5,242 tests (1% positivity), 52 recoveries, &amp; 7,550 new vaccinations. No deaths were recorded.

