Coronavirus - Zambia COVID-19 statistics daily status update (7 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
As of 7th May, we report 58 new cases out of 5,242 tests (1% positivity), 52 recoveries, & 7,550 new vaccinations. No deaths were recorded.
