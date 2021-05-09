Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 statistics daily status update (8 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
As of 8th May, we report 53 new cases out of 4,325 tests (1% positivity), 47 recoveries, 5,787 new vaccinations and 1 new death recorded.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh