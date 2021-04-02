RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (1 April 2021)

As of 1st April 2021, we recorded 131 new cases out of 5,487 tests (2% positivity), 106 recoveries and sadly 4 new deaths (MTSRIP).

