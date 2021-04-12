Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (11 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
As of 11th April 2021, we recorded 111 new cases out of 4,949 tests (2% positivity), 1205 recoveries and no new deaths for the 2nd consecutive day.
