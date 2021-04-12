RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (11 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

As of 11th April 2021, we recorded 111 new cases out of 4,949 tests (2% positivity), 1205 recoveries and no new deaths for the 2nd consecutive day.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)

Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Recommended articles

Media files

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

3 home remedies for vaginal thrush

Vaginal infections(Young Women's Health)