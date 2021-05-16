Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (15 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
As of 15th May, we report 53 new cases out of 6,171 tests (1% positivity), 78 recoveries, and 7,417 new vaccinations; no new deaths were recorded.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh