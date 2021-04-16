RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (15 April 2021)

COVID-19 update - 15th Apr,2021: we report 143 new cases out of 5,696 tests (3% positivity), 42 recoveries; &amp; 1 new death (MHSRIP); 106 vaccines were administered.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

