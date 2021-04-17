Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (16 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
As of 16th Apr 2021, we report 218 new cases out of 7,990 tests (3% positivity), 104 recoveries & 3 new death (MTSRIP); 104 new doses administered.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
