Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (16 April 2021)

As of 16th Apr 2021, we report 218 new cases out of 7,990 tests (3% positivity), 104 recoveries &amp; 3 new death (MTSRIP); 104 new doses administered.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Media files

