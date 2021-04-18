Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (17 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
As of 17th April 2021, we report 94 new cases out of 6,330 tests (1% positivity), 141 recoveries & 1 new death (MHSRIP); 496 new doses were administered.
