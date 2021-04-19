RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (18 April 2021)

As of 18th April 2021, we report 74 new cases out of 4,999 tests (1% positivity), 163 recoveries &amp; 1 new death (MHSRIP); 610 new doses were administered.

