Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (18 May 2021)

As of 18th May, we report 60 new cases out of 4,877 tests (1.2% positivity),30 recoveries, 5,442 new vaccinations & 2 new deaths recorded (MTSRIP).
