Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (19 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
As of 19th April 2021, we report 24 new cases out of 2,676 tests (1% positivity), 142 recoveries & 1 new death (MHSRIP); 798 new doses were administered.
