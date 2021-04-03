Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (2 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
As of 2nd April 2021, we recorded 181 new cases out of 4,814 tests (4% positivity), 127 recoveries and regrettably 3 new deaths (MTSRIP).
