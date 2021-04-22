RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (21 April 2021)

COVID-19 update - 21st Apr,2021: we report 77 new cases out of 5,263 tests (1% positivity), 56 recoveries &amp; 2 new deaths (MTSRIP).Total 4,611 Covid Vaccine doses administered.

