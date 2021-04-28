RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (27 April 2021)

As of 27th April 2021, we report 40 new cases out of 4,022 tests (1% positivity), 39 recoveries, 3059 new vaccinations, and 1 death (MHSRIP).

