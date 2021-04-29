Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (28 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
COVID-19 daily update - 28th Apr,2021: we report 66 new cases out of 4,779 tests (1% positivity), 26 recoveries, and 4068 new vaccinations; no new deaths reported.
