Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (28 April 2021)

COVID-19 daily update - 28th Apr,2021: we report 66 new cases out of 4,779 tests (1% positivity), 26 recoveries, and 4068 new vaccinations; no new deaths reported.

