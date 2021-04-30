Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (29 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
COVID-19 daily update - 29th Apr,2021: we report 49 new cases out of 5,500 tests (1% positivity), 109 recoveries, 4661 new vaccinations; and 1 new death (MHSRIP).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
