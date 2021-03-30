RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (29 March 2021)

As of 29th March 2021, we recorded 140 new cases out of 3,393 tests (4% positivity) and 117 recoveries. No deaths were reported.

