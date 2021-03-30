Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (29 March 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
As of 29th March 2021, we recorded 140 new cases out of 3,393 tests (4% positivity) and 117 recoveries. No deaths were reported.
Photo: Apo
