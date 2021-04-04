Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (3 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
As of 3rd April 2021, we recorded 70 new cases out of 2,642 tests (3% positivity) and 192 recoveries. There were no new deaths reported.
